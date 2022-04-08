Yamandu Costa to Return for Next Omni Program

Guitarist Yamandu Costa (courtesy of the Omni Foundation)
The next guitarist to be featured in the Dynamite Guitars concert series produced by the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts will be Yamandu Costa. I have seen him perform only once, a solo Dynamite Guitars recital that he gave in Herbst Theatre in April of 2016. He is best known for playing an instrument with seven nylon strings; but, in the program I attended, he also had seven-string and eight-string instruments when he had to extend his “reach” into the lower register. I also remember that there was no program listing the music he played; and he said very little about what he was playing (mostly in Portuguese)! Nevertheless, the music was engaging; and, toward the end of the program, he played a selection by Ernesto Nazareth that I recognized.
For this month’s visit, Costa will perform with Richard Scofano, a master of the bandoneon. That means that it will be an opportunity to experience how Costa interacts with another musician. Perhaps, because he is now more familiar with San Francisco audiences, Costa will be more outgoing in presenting his works. Nevertheless, I suspect that, one again, curious listeners will not be frustrated by sitting back and taking what comes!
Once again, the performance will take place in Herbst Theatre, beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 16. The entrance is on the ground floor of the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue, on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. Tickets are being sold for $45 in the balcony and $55 at orchestra level. Seating will be general admission in both sections. Tickets may be purchased in advance online from a City Box Office event page. Well-fitted masks will be required for all guests while inside the venue. The War Memorial has created a more detailed Web page of requirements for dealing with current pandemic conditions.
