Third Tuesday Creative Music: April, 2022

It appears that Third Tuesday Creative Music has settled in as a regular monthly offering at the Make-Out Room. Having written articles about the series for both February and March, I was pleased to see that plans for April have already been made. The timing allows me to “jump the gun” on the usual Bleeding Edge columns; but that (hopefully) weekly offering will include a reminder for this month’s gig when appropriate. The program will consist of three sets with start times as follows:
- 7 p.m.: Andrew Jamieson will give a solo performance of “fire music to sooth the soul.”
- 7:45 p.m.: This will be a “powerhouse jazz trio” set with Bruce Ackley on saxophone, Lisa Mezzacappa on bass, and John Schott on guitar.
- 8:30 p.m.: The final set will present music from the Itkuja Suite composed jointly by Rent Romus and Heikki Koskinen, both of whom play a diverse assortment of wind instruments. Readers may recall that this suite was premiered during SF Music Day last month on Sunday, March 20. The performance will again be by Romus’ Life’s Blood Ensemble. Due to limited space and time, there will be slightly fewer performers. Both Romus and Koskinen will still be playing. They will be joined by Joshua Marshall on tenor and soprano saxophones, Erika Oba on flute and piccolo, Ann McChesney-Young on accordion, Max Judelson on cello, Mark Clifford on vibraphone, Cory Combs on bass, and Timothy Orr on percussion.
The performance will take place on April 19 (the third Tuesday of this month) at the Make-Out Room, which is located at 3225 22nd Street, a short walk west of the intersection with Mission Street, making it easily accessible by both Muni and the BART station at 24th Street. Doors will open at 6 p.m.. There is no cover charge, so donations will be accepted. As of this writing, there is no specific information about COVID-19 precautions.
No comments:
Post a Comment