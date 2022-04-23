Chamber Music Tuesday Concludes Next Month

As the spring season at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music (SFCM) begins to wind down, next month will mark the conclusion of the inaugural season of Chamber Music Tuesday. The final performance will feature a guest appearance by Israeli violinist Itamar Zorman. He will perform in all four of the selections on the program. However, his solo skills will be highlighted in a performance of the Opus 34 “Slavonic” sonata for violin and piano in B-flat minor by Dora Pejačević. Zorman will be accompanied at the piano by faculty member Weicong Zhang.
This sonata will be preceded by Franz Schubert’s D. 703 (“Quartettsatz”) string quartet in C minor. The remaining two works on the program will be William Grant Still’s “Lyric Quartette” and Johannes Brahms’ Opus 18 (first) string sextet in B-flat major. That concluding performance will include two faculty members, violist Dimitri Murrath and cellist Jennifer Culp.
Like the past recitals in this series, the performance will take place in the Barbro Osher Recital Hall of the new Ute and William K. Bowes Jr. Center for the Performing Arts, located at 200 Van Ness Avenue. It will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3. According to the SFCM event page, there will be no charge for admission. However, tickets must be reserved for those wishing to attend the event in the Recital Hall; but there is also a hyperlink for a Vimeo live-stream feed of the performance.
No comments:
Post a Comment