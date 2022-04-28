Choices for May 6 and 7, 2022

The first “busy weekend” of 2022 will differ slightly from the usual conventions. However, unless I am mistaken, this will not be the first set of options for a Friday-Saturday weekend, rather than a Saturday-Sunday one. Right now I have information for alternatives for both of these dates. However, since I have already added options for May 1; I am prepared to the same for May 6 and/or May 7! The events currently scheduled for the first Friday-Saturday weekend of next month are as follows:
Friday, May 6, 7:30 p.m., St. Mark’s Lutheran Church: The California Bach Society (CBS) will celebrate the culmination of its 50th season with a program devoted entirely to Johann Sebastian Bach’s BWV 245, his setting of the Passion text taken from the New Testament Gospel of John. The CBS chorus will be joined by tenor Mark Bonney in the role of the Evangelist and bass-baritone Scott Graff singing the words of Jesus. The other vocal soloists will be soprano Victoria Fraser, tenor Corey Head, and bass-baritones Roco Córdova and Jefferson Packer. A full Baroque orchestra will be led by concertmaster Noah Strick, and continuo will be provided by organist Yoko Tanaka. The full complement of resources will be conducted by Music Director Paul Flight. St. Mark’s is located at 1111 O’Farrell Street, just west of its intersection with Franklin Street. Tickets will be sold for $30 with a discount price of $25 for seniors. Students, and those under 30 can purchase tickets for $10. A Web page has been created to process all ticket sales, and the alternative will be to call 650-485-1097. Sales should be finalized at least 24 hours before the concert. Sales at the door will be only be available if COVID-19 restrictions allow. Doors will open at 7:00 p.m. All concert-goers must submit proof of vaccination, and masks must be worn at all times.
Friday May 6, 7:30 p.m., Herbst Theatre: San Francisco Performances (SFP) will conclude its Shenson Chamber Series with the penultimate program of its current season. The concert will see the return of the Emerson String Quartet, whose members are violinists Eugene Drucker and Philip Setzer, violist Lawrence Dutton, and cellist Paul Watkins. This will be one of the last opportunities to listen to the ensemble, since it will retire from touring next year. The program will depart from at least some of the usual expectations. It will begin with Alexander Borodin’s second quartet in D major, followed by Samuel Barber’s Opus 11 quartet in B minor. The second half of the program will be devoted to Béla Bartók’s first string quartet. The entrance to Herbst is on the ground floor of the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue, located on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. This venue is excellent for public transportation, since that corner has Muni bus stops for both north-south and east-west travel. Ticket prices are $85 (premium Orchestra and front and center Dress Circle), $70 (remainder of Orchestra, all Side Boxes, and center rear Dress Circle), and $50 (remaining Dress Circle and Balcony); and they may be purchased through an SFP secure Web page. As available, single tickets will be sold at the door with a 50% discount for students and a 20% discount for seniors. Single tickets may also be purchased by calling 415-392-2545.
Saturday, May 7, 7:30 p.m., Herbst Theatre: The final SFP concert of the season will conclude the 2021–2022 Piano Series. The pianist will be Richard Goode. His program will also include music by Bartók, his collection of fifteen Hungarian peasant dances. The remainder of the program will cover familiar offerings from the nineteenth century. The first half will couple Robert Schumann’s Opus 2 “Papillons” with Franz Schubert’s D. 845 sonata in A minor. The program will conclude with Ludwig van Beethoven’s Opus 101 sonata in A major. Ticket prices are $70 (premium Orchestra and front and center Dress Circle), $55 (remainder of Orchestra, all Side Boxes, and center rear Dress Circle), and $45 (remaining Dress Circle and Balcony); and they may be purchased through an SFP secure Web page. As available, single tickets will be sold at the door with a 50% discount for students and a 20% discount for seniors. Single tickets may also be purchased by calling 415-392-2545.
Saturday, May 7, 9 p.m., The Lab: Lyra Pramuk will present a program of what she calls “futurist folk music that harnesses the power and giddiness of technology to present the human voice as an object of limitless possibility.” The Lab is located in the Mission at 2948 16th Street. This is a short walk from the corner of Mission Street. The location is particularly good for those using public transportation, since that corner provides bus stops for both north-south and east-west travel as well as a BART station. Doors open half an hour before the concert is scheduled to begin; and, back before the pandemic, it was usually the case that a long line had accumulated prior to the opening. General admission will be $15. The price will be discounted or free for members of The Lab. A Web page has been created for others to purchase tickets online.
No comments:
Post a Comment