SFRV to Conclude Season with Song Program

A festive setting to conclude the SFRV season (courtesy of SFRV)
Next weekend San Francisco Renaissance Voices will wrap up its 2021–2022 season, its first complete season since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The title of the program could not be more explanatory: Renaissance Song. Three vocalists will appear as guest artists: sopranos Christine Brandes and Liesl McPherrin and countertenor Kyle Tingzon. Instrumental accompaniment will be provided by Steven Lehning on gamba, Paul Holmes Morton on lute, and Music Director Don Scott Carpenter on piano.
The program will feature selections from John Dowland’s three Book of Songs publications, the first from 1597, the second from 1600, and the third from 1603. Dowland’s offerings will be complemented by selections from the prolific pen of Italian Luca Marenzio. Marenzio published nine books of five-voice madrigals and six of madrigals in six parts, along with one book entitled Madrigali spirituali. However, the selections for this program will be taken from the first of his five Villanelle books, published in 1584. On the contemporary side the program will include a performance of “Four Elizabethan Songs” by David Ashley White, currently teaching at the University of Houston. Finally, Lehning and Morton will present some duos with their respective instruments.
The performance will take place one week tomorrow on Saturday, April 23. The venue will be Lakeside Presbyterian Church, which is located near the campus of San Francisco State University at 201 Eucalyptus Drive on the southwest corner of Nineteenth Avenue. All tickets will be general admission, sold for $28. Tickets may be purchased online through an Eventbrite Web page.
