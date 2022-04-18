SIMM Series to Return with Benefit Concert

Saxophonists Rent Romus and Tom Weeks (from the Eventbrite event page for this concert)
Unless I am mistaken, the SIMM (Static Illusion Methodical Madness) Series of concerts held under the auspices of Outsound Presents offered one of the last performances prior to the general shutdown of public performances imposed to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus early in March of 2020. A little over two years later, Outsound has announced the rebirth of the monthly series, which will return to the Musicians Union Hall. The occasion will be marked by a benefit concert for children in war zones, with all proceeds being donated to UNICEF, the United Nations Children’s Fund.
The concert will present two sets, each somewhat shorter than an hour in duration. The opening set will be taken by the Tom Weeks Quartet, led by Weeks, who performs on a variety of different saxophones. He will be joined by Jose Fernando Solares on woodwinds, Tim Duff on bass, and Aaron Levin on drums. The second set will be taken by the Lords of Outland, led by saxophonist Rent Romus. The other acoustic instrumentalist will be percussionist Anthony Flores. The other two members of the group specialize in electronics. Ray Schaeffer plays an electric six-string fretless bass, supplemented by additional electronic gear. Philip Everett’s electronic gear includes synthesizers, electric Xither and Xlarinet, along with percussion.
The performance will take place this coming Sunday, April 24, beginning at 7:30 p.m. The Musicians Union Hall, is located at 116 9th Street, near the corner of Mission Street. Admission will be by donation on a sliding scale between $10 and $20. Seating will be limited, so it is desirable to use the Eventbrite event page for processing donations to reserve seating. Masks are strongly recommended, and proof of vaccination will be required for entry.
No comments:
Post a Comment