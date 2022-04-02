LCCE Announces a Clarinet Party

LCCE clarinetist Jerome Simas with Carey Bell, Jeff Anderle, and composer David Garner (courtesy of LCCE)
The title of this month’s program to be presented by the Left Coast Chamber Ensemble (LCCE) is Clarinet Party. As might be guessed, the selections will feature LCCE’s clarinetist, Jerome Simas. However, he will be joined by two additional clarinetists. One will be his colleague at the San Francisco Symphony, Principal Clarinet Carey Bell. The other, Jeff Anderle, is a founding member of the Sqwonk duo and the Splinter Reeds quintet; and he is a member of the Faculty at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music (SFCM).
Simas will be the featured soloist in the world premiere of a suite for bass clarinet and piano composed by David Garner. All three clarinetists will join to perform a divertimento for basset horns by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. This will be the fifth of the six trios collected in K. 439. The program will begin with Anderle’s arrangement of “Zoetrope,” a tune composed by the Scottish duo called Boards of Canada. The remaining works on the program will be Olly Wilson’s “Echoes,” “Seven Pasos” by Sebastián Tozzola, and Jessie Montgomery’s “Peace.”
The San Francisco performance of this program will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, April 11. Appropriately enough, the venue will be the SFCM Recital Hall, located in the 50 Oak Street building, which is a short walk from the Van Ness trolley station. Tickets are being sold for $30 with a $10 rate for students. LCCE has created a Web page for purchasing both categories of tickets.
