The Bleeding Edge: 4/25/2022

After a month of relative quietude, April will wrap up and enter May with an engaging assortment of options. Two of those options have already been reported in the schedule for the Center for New Music (C4NM): the Night of Solos, Duos and a Quartet of Creative Music on Friday, followed by a performance by Non Tactus on Saturday. However, there are three events to add to the options to be considered (one of which will get the jump on May plans at C4NM). Specifics are as follows:
Tuesday, April 26, 8 p.m., Adobe Books: The next performance to be hosted by Adobe Books will bring together three particularly adventurous musicians, violinist gabby fluke-mogul, guitarist Fred Frith, and percussionist Nava Dunkelman. No further information has been provided as of this writing. Most likely they will explore improvisations in different combinations over the course of the evening. Adobe Books is located at 3130 24th Street in the Mission between South Van Ness Avenue and Folsom Street. This is one of those venues where no one will be turned away for lack of funds. However, donations are encouraged and will all go directly to the performing artists.
Friday, April 29, 7:30 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares: MFN is the venue that used to be Alley Cat Books. That bookstore had been committed to presenting live performances in the Mission, and MFN will continue to carry that torch. The performance will present two solo sets by tenor saxophonists david boyce and Phillip Greenlief (who call themselves MYSTERY SCHOOL when they join forces). MFN is located at 3036 24th Street. Admission will be pay-what-you-can donations to support the performers.
Sunday, May 1, 2022, 7 p.m. C4NM: The venue will launch the new month with a performance by the Departure Duo, whose members are soprano Nina Guo and Edward Kass on double bass. They will present the results of their latest round of commissions. Contributing composers will be Sarah Gibson, Mikhail Johnson, Emily Koh, and Emily Praetorius. For those that do not already know, C4NM is located at 55 Taylor Street, half a block north of the Golden Gate Theater, which is where Golden Gate Avenue meets Market Street. All tickets may be processed in advance through an Events page.
