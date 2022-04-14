SFCO to Partner with Volti for Season Finale

Michael Gilbertson, whose oratorio will be premiered next week (courtesy of SFCO)
In a little over a week, Volti will be performing as guest artists in the next program to be presented by the San Francisco Chamber Orchestra (SFCO), led by Ben Simon. The program will feature the world premiere performance of “Denial,” composed by Michael Gilbertson on an SFCO commission awarded in 2019. The work is an oratorio, and vocal resources will be provided by both Volti and the Piedmont East Bay Children’s Choir.
Volti will actually share the overall program with SFCO. “Denial” will be both preceded and followed by two a cappella performances. The first of these will be “The Fire Cycle” by Diana Woolner, and “Denial” will be followed by Frank Ticheli’s “Earth Song.” In the spirit of nested boxes, the entire program will begin and end with SFCO performances. The opening selection will be “The Lark Ascending” by Ralph Vaughan Williams, with the solo violin part being performed by Robin Sharp. The program will conclude with Ludwig van Beethoven’s Opus 92 (seventh) symphony in A major.
The San Francisco performance of this program will take place on Friday, April 22, at 7:30 p.m. As usual, the venue will be Herbst Theatre, which is located at 401 Van Ness Avenue on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. As is always the case, there is no admission charge for all SFCO Main Stage Concerts. Seating for members will begin at 6:30 p.m. Doors will then open for everyone at 7:15 p.m., at which time member seating cannot be guaranteed. Early arrival is highly recommended.
