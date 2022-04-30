Earplay to Conclude Season with Two Premieres

Earplay pianist Brenda Tom with Mary Chun, Thalia Moore, Ellen Ruth Rose, Tod Brody, Peter Josheff, and Terry Baune (from the Earplay Artists Web page)
Earplay will present the final concert of its 2022 season next month. The program will be framed by two world premiere performances. The beginning selection will be “I Am Not Prokofiev,” composed by Andrew Conklin on an Earplay commission. It will be performed by Earplay pianist Brenda Tom, for whom it was written and to whom it was dedicated. The title refers to the use of fragments from Sergei Prokofiev’s Opus 16 (second) piano concerto in G minor.
The concluding selection was written for Earplay with support from a Fromm Foundation commission. “Abandoned” is a sextet by Mika Pelo composed for the full complement of Earplay instrumentalists. Tom will be joined by Tod Brody (flute), Peter Josheff (clarinet), Terrie Baune (violin), Ellen Ruth Rose (viola), and Thalia Moore (cello). They will be conducted by Mary Chun.
Between these “bookends” will be three chamber music offerings for solo, duo, and trio, respectively. Baune will give a solo performance of Stacy Garrop’s “Phoenix Rising.” The duo will be Reena Esmail’s “Nadiya,” performed by Brody and Rose. Baune and Rose will be joined by Moore to perform “A Tres Voces” by Tania León.
This program will be begin at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, May 9. The concert will mark Earplay’s return to Herbst Theatre, whose entrance is on the ground floor of the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. Open seating tickets are being sold for $25. However, ticket prices for limited availability seating designated for preferred ticket holders will be $35. All tickets may be purchased in advance online from a City Box Office event page. There will also be a preconcert talk beginning at 6:45 p.m.
