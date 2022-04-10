Mills to Present Adventurous Four-Day Festival

The Mills College Music Department and the Center for Contemporary Music have planned a four-day festival of concerts entitled Music in the Fault Zone. These will feature musical luminaries from those institutions’ past, present, and future while celebrating the Music Department’s extraordinary legacy. Two concerts will be given on each of the four days, the first at 4 p.m. and the second at 8 p.m. Registration will be required for either physical attendance or access to live-streamed viewing. Hyperlinks for both options will be attached to the date and time for each of the programs. The schedule will be as follows:
Thursday, April 21, 4 p.m., Marilyn McArthur Holland Theater, Lisser Hall
- Poet, playwright, and director Ione will perform PAULINE DREAMS, A sonic DREAM Mandala, joined by Anne Hege, Brenda Hutchinson, and Jennifer Wilsey. Norman Lowry will provide a video montage. The performance will also include two compositions by Pauline Oliveros, “Worldwide Tuning Meditation” and “Sound from Childhood.’
- The Saariselka duo of Mariellle V. Jakobsons and Chuck Johnson will present the second set.
- Gamelan Encinal will perform John Cage’s “Haikai” and Daniel Schmidt’s “Snowlight.”
- The final set will be performed by the Las Sucias duo of Alexandra Bushman and Danishta Rivero.
Thursday, April 21, 8 p.m., Littlefield Concert Hall, Music Building
- Nicole Paiement will conduct two compositions by Darius Milhaud: “La création du monde” and “L’homme et son désir.”
- Pianist Sarah Cahill and violinist Kate Stenberg will give the world premiere performance of “Cards in 3D Colors” by Roscoe Mitchell.
- Mitchell will perform as soloist in two of his compositions, “Distant Radio Transmission” and “Sustain and Run,” both conducted by Steed Cowart.
Friday, April 22, 4 p.m., Marilyn McArthur Holland Theater, Lisser Hall
- Robert Ashley’s In Sara, Mencken, Christ, and Beethoven There Were Men and Women will be performed by Paul DeMarinis, Laetitia Sonami, John Bischoff, James Fei, Chris Brown, and Hans W. Koch.
- Zachary James Watkins will present the second set.
- The final set will be performed by Larry Polanski and Jennifer Wilsey.
Friday, April 22, 8 p.m., Littlefield Concert Hall, Music Building four sets of performances as follows:
- Fred Frith with Zeena Parkins
- John Bischoff
- Alvin Curran
- David Rosenboom, James Fei, and William Winant
Saturday, April 23, 4 p.m., Marilyn McArthur Holland Theater, Lisser Hall
- Annea Lockwood will lead a set performing with Cahill, Sonami, Brenda Hutchinson, and Pamela Z.
- The second set will be taken by the IMA duo of Nava Dunkelman and Amma Ateria.
- Sonami and Parkins will present a duo set.
- The Eclipse Quartet will perform the “Good Medicine” movement from Salomé Dances for Peace.
Saturday, April 23, 8 p.m., Littlefield Concert Hall, Music Building four sets of performances as follows:
- Maggie Payne
- Brown
- Fei
- Winant and Joëlle Léandre
Sunday, April 24, 4 p.m., Marilyn McArthur Holland Theater, Lisser Hall
- Nalini Ghuman and Paul Flight will perform songs by Henry Cowell.
- The second set will be taken by Sally Decker and Brendan Glasson.
- The program will conclude with an “all-hands” mass improvisation.
Sunday, April 24, 4 p.m., Littlefield Concert Hall, Music Building
- Rosenboom will present a solo set.
- Sarah Davachi will present a solo set.
- Parkins, Bischoff, and Winant will perform a trio by David Behrman.
- Winant’s Percussion Ensemble will play the “Double Music” composed jointly by Cage and Lou Harrison, Harrison’s “Solo to Anthony Cirone,” and a work by Cowart.
