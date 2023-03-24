Ben Goldberg to Play with a Combo Next Month

According to my records, the most recent opportunity to listen to the imaginative inventions of clarinetist Ben Goldberg took place this past December, when he gave a duo performance with guitarist Karl Evangelista (also known for imaginative inventions) at the Make-Out Room. Next month Goldberg will be part of a larger ensemble, a quintet that will perform at the Medicine for Nightmares Bookstore & Gallery as part of the semi-regular Friday night residency curated by multi-reed player David Boyce. Boyce himself will not be part of that quintet, whose other four members will be Raffi Garabedian on tenor saxophone, Danny Lubin-Laden on trombone, cellist Ben Davis, and drummer Jordan Glenn.
Donate or else! (from the Medicine for Nightmares home page)
Like the previous installments that Boyce has curated, the performance by this quintet will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 14. The venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. There is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book. All donations to Medicine for Nightmares (in spite of the menacing window on the home page shown above) will be appreciated.
No comments:
Post a Comment