The Bleeding Edge: 3/6/2023

This week’s column is back on schedule. Once again, there are two events that were previously announced. One of these is the next installment in the New Voices programs being performed at Audium, which will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 9. The other is the only performance at the Center for New Music taking place this week, which will also begin at 7:30 p.m. but on Saturday, March 11. That leaves four new events with the following specifics:
Monday, March 6, 8:30 p.m., The Chapel: I must confess that I tend to avoid this venue because I am not up to the prevailing noise level. However, this particular evening will present a solo performance by Colin Stetson. Stetson plays the full complement of reed instruments, but he focuses primarily on bass and alto saxophones. He is also a songwriter, in addition to being a virtuoso instrumentalist. General admission will be $25, and The Chapel has created a Web page for purchasing tickets. For those unfamiliar with the venue, it is located in the Mission at 777 Valencia Street, located just north of the northeast corner of 19th Street.
Thursday, March 9, 8 p.m., Peacock Lounge: This will be the usual monthly offering of a three-hour show. On this occasion there will be four sets. The performer most likely to be familiar to regular readers will be Cheryl Leonard, who will perform on “sculptural instruments,” which she has created from bone, ice, stone, and any infinitely varied natural surfaces. It would not be an exaggeration to say that she has traveled the entire world to collect objects for her performances. Where the other three sets are concerned, readers are again invited to consult the following hyperlinks for further information: Foot SOS, Risa, The Human De-Selection and Realization Nature Group.
The Peacock Lounge is located in the Lower Haight (sometimes known as Haight-Fillmore) at 552 Haight Street, between Fillmore Street and Steiner Street. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. to enable the first set to begin at 8 p.m. sharp. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $5 and $15. As in the past, no one will be turned away for lack of funds. However, only those that have been “vaxed and rapid-tested” will be admitted for the sake of keeping all in attendance alive and well.
Friday, March 10, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares Bookstore & Gallery: This will be the next installment in the semi-regular Friday night residency curated by multi-reed player David Boyce. Boyce regularly hosts different musical guests, but the visitors for this Friday have not yet been finalized. The venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. There is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Friday, March 10, 7:30 p.m., Southern Exposure: This venue is an artist-centered non-profit organization committed to supporting visual artists. It hosts public performances by the Taneen Working Group, which presents live improvisational and collaborative events to support community organization and relief as part of a series exploring the ongoing Iranian feminist revolutionary movement. This particular performance will be prepared by violinist Thea Farhadian, who also works with interactive electronics. She will be joined by Brazilian electronic music composer Silva Matheus along with composers Sahba Aminikia and Adrienne Shamszad.
Southern Exposure is located in the Mission at 3030 20th Street, on the north side between Bryant Street and Harrison Street. There will be no charge for admission, but reservations will be required. Eventbrite has created a Web page for securing those reservations. Proceeds will benefit subsequent events by the Taneen Working Group.
