Sunset Music and Arts: April, 2023

Tonight will see the final program for the month of March to be presented by Sunset Music and Arts. That makes this as good a time as any to review the plans for next month. Some readers may recall that the March article, which was published at the beginning of this year, had to undergo a generous number of revisions. Since April will begin in exactly one week, the likelihood of such revisions is probably significantly less. Four events are planned for the month, all taking place on Friday or Saturday with both matinee and evening performances on Saturday. Specifics are currently as follows:
Friday, April 14, 7:30 p.m.: The Olson-De Cari Duo is a husband-and-wife ensemble dedicated to expanding the repertoire for classical guitar and voice. (This is not an unusual pairing. Guitarist Timothy Sherren coupled with soprano Alexandra Iranfar, also a guitarist, to create the One Great City duo, which then transformed into SopraDuo when they shifted their repertoire to commissioning new works.) They will perform three works composed for these resources, David Leisner’s Eve’s Diary suite, setting the text by Mark Twain of the same title, Benjamin Verdery’s What God Looks Like: Three Stories, and “Archimedes” by Andrew York. De Cari will also sing three songs by Antônio Carlos Jobim with accompaniment arranged by João Luiz, and the program will conclude with three of Clarice Assad’s Five Intimate Theatre Songs, arrangements of tunes that began on Broadway.
Saturday, April 15, 7:30 p.m.: Pianist Julieta Iglesias has prepared a solo recital conceived as a tribute to Astor Piazzolla.
Friday, April 28, 7:30 p.m.: This is a program that was originally planned for the end of April of last year. Two of the San Francisco Girls Chorus (SFGC) divisions will visit the Sunset and share the program. Program details have not yet been announced. However, the roughly 40 girls between the ages of nine and thirteen will represent the Chorus School Level III, which is directed by Terry Alvord. They will be accompanied at the piano by Chesley Mok. The Soloist Intensive singers are at the high school level and are part of the SFGC Premiere Ensemble. They will be led by Justin Montigne, Director of Voice Studies. Mok will again provide piano accompaniment.
Saturday, April 29, 4 p.m.: Pianist Eric Tran will give a solo recital devoted almost entirely to the music of Maurice Ravel. That will include the original six-movement version of his Le Tombeau de Couperin suite, as well as four of his shorter compositions, including one inspired by Joseph Haydn and another by Alexander Borodin. He will also give the premiere performance of a work of his own composition, which has not yet been given a title.
All performances will take place in the Sunset district at the Episcopal Church of the Incarnation, located at 1750 29th Avenue, about halfway between Moraga Street and Noriega Street. Ticket prices are $25 for general admission with a $20 rate for students and seniors. Because the demand tends to be high, advance purchase is highly advised. Tickets may be purchased online through Eventbrite. Each of the hyperlinks on the above dates leads to the event page for single ticket purchases. Further information may be obtained by calling 415-564-2324.
