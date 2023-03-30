Omni to Stream First Half of Latest Dukić Recital

Croatian guitarist Zoran Dukić (courtesy of the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts)
At the end of this past January, Croatian classical guitarist Zoran Dukić returned to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church to perform a solo recital in the Dynamite Guitars series presented by the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts. This coming Sunday Omni will release the next streamed video in its Live from St. Mark’s series. This will account for the entire first half of Dukić’s recital, which was consisted of an interleaving of Johann Sebastian Bach and Astor Piazzolla. (Presumably, the second half of the recital was also captured on video, which will be released in the near future.)
For those that did not know about this program, here is my summary of what was performed during that first half:
The first half was devoted entirely to an interleaving of Johann Sebastian Bach and Astor Piazzolla. The “spinal cord” of the set consisted four movements from the collection of Bach’s sonatas and partitas for solo violin. In “order of appearance” these were as follows:
- The Siciliana from the BWV 1001 sonata in G minor
- The Andante from the BWV 1003 sonata in A minor
- The Largo from the BWV 1005 sonata in C major
- The Sarabanda from the BWV 1004 partita in D minor
Between these offerings were the three Piazzolla compositions:
- “Invierno Porteño,” the second (winter) “season” in Las Cuatro Estaciones Porteños, which Piazzolla originally composed for his own tango band and was arranged for solo guitar by Sérgio Assad
- “Adio Nonino”
- “La Muerte del Angel” in an arrangement by Leo Brouwer
These seven pieces were played without interruption, providing an engaging sense of a unified whole.
This performance will be streamed through the Omni Foundation’s YouTube channel. The premiere will be live-streamed at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 2. The YouTube Web page for viewing has already been created. There is no charge for admission, which means that these performances are made possible only by the viewers’ donations. A Web page has been created for processing contributions, and any visits made prior to the streaming itself will be most welcome.
