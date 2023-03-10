SFCMP: Cancelled Concert Rescheduled

Readers may recall that the San Francisco Contemporary Music Players (SFCMP) program entitled Fire and Water, Shadows and Dust, originally scheduled for this past January, had to be cancelled. Due to weather conditions, The Lab, which is located in the Mission, sustained major water damage, making the site unsuitable for audiences. This morning SFCMP announced that the program has been rescheduled at a new venue.
Given how much time has elapsed since the selections for this program were first announced, readers will probably want to “review the bidding.” The program was designed to focus on the talents of two SFCMP musicians, Meredith Clark on harp and Tod Brody alternating between flute and alto flute. Here is how the program was described this past December:
This pairing plays an interesting role in the history of twentieth-century music. Between 1958 and 2002 (the year before his death) Luciano Berio composed fourteen compositions for solo instruments or voice under the collective title “Sequenza.” (sequence). The very first two of these pieces were written for flute (1958, revised in 1992) and harp (1963), respectively. Both of those works will be included in the SFCMP program, which will consist almost entirely of twentieth-century music. These will include “rapid fire,” composed by Jennifer Higdon for solo flute in 1992 and duo compositions by Salvatore Sciarrino, Toru Takemitsu, and Roberto Sierra. The solo harp compositions are more recent. The earlier of these is “Polvere et Ombra” (dust and shadow), composed by Suzanne Farrin in 2008. The other will be the world premiere performance of Marcus Norris’ “Three Lil Pretties,” winner of the SFCMP Search for Scores Commissioning Prize.
The new venue for this program will be the Noe Valley Ministry, which is located at 1021 Sanchez Street, between 23rd Street and Elizabeth Street. The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, April 24. General admission will be $35 with a $15 rate for students. Tickets may be purchased through a City Box Office Web page. The venue is a short walk from the corner of 24th Street and Church Street, with Muni transportation running along both of these streets. Any tickets that were previously purchased for the January performance will, of course, be honored.
