The Bleeding Edge: 3/28/2023

This week’s column seems to have suffered a timing glitch. Fortunately, this is a relatively slow week, which will be quiet until the beginning of the weekend. It will also be quiet because only two events need to be taken into account. Specifics are as follows:
Friday, March 31, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares Bookstore & Gallery: Prior to clarinetist Ben Goldberg’s visit next month to this venue, joined by Raffi Garabedian on tenor saxophone, Danny Lubin-Laden on trombone, cellist Ben Davis, and drummer Jordan Glenn, curator David Boyce will give a multi-reed performance of his own, probably with guest players that have not yet been identified. The venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Saturday, April 1, 8 p.m., Center for New Music (C4NM): The schedule for next month may not yet be finalized. However, next month will begin with the next showcase of new works written by members of the Bay Area Chapter of the NACUSA (National Association of the Composers of the United States of America), usually referred to as NACUSAsf. The program will present performances by violinist Monika Gruber, pianist Lori Lack, and the Avenue Winds. Program specifics are as follows:
- Mary Fineman, “Watercolor” and “Who You Were Then and Always,” performed by the composer at the piano joined by Gruber
- Douglas Ovens, “Largo,” Gruber and Lack
- Monica Chew, “Ice Calf,” performed by the composer at the piano
- Sheli Nan, “Absinthe avec mes amis,” Gruber and Lack
- John Bilotta, “Elegy,” Gruber and Lack
- Robert Stine, “Tempore,” performed by The Avenue Winds: Victoria Hauk, flute; Laura Reynolds, oboe; James Pytko, clarinet; Daniel Wood, horn; Jamael Smith, bassoon.
For those that do not yet know, C4NM is located at 55 Taylor Street, half a block north of the Golden Gate Theater, which is where Golden Gate Avenue meets Market Street. Tickets may be purchased for $15 with a $10 rate for students and C4NM members. They are being sold through an Eventbrite event page.
No comments:
Post a Comment