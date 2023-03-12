Outsound Presents: April, 2023

Next month Outsound Presents will return to its usual plans for three performances involving two different concert series. For those that do not already know, those two series are the following:
- The LSG (Luggage Store Gallery) Creative Music Series events take place on Wednesday evenings at 8 p.m.; and the venue is located at 1007 Market Street, just off the corner of Sixth Street and across from the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street. Admission is on a sliding scale between $10 and $20. However, no one will be turned away for lack of funds.
- The SIMM (Static Illusion Methodical Madness) Series of concerts is a monthly event taking place on Sunday evenings at 7:30 p.m. The venue is the Musicians Union Hall, located at 116 9th Street, near the corner of Mission Street. General admission will be $20 with a $15 senior rate for those age 62 or older.
As in the usual past, the month will offer two LSG concerts and one in the SIMM Series; specific details in chronological order are as follows:
Wednesday, April 5: The entire evening will be devoted to a performance by the Lords of Outland. As I have previously observed, this is a collective of like-minded musicians whose membership is basically in continuous flux. However, the leader is consistently saxophonist Rent Romus. The other musicians to participate have not yet been finalized.
Sunday, April 16: This program will follow the usual two-set format with sets beginning at 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. The first set will be a solo piano performance by Motoko Honda. He will be followed by a duo performance with cellist Ben Davis playing with Chris Brown alternating between piano and electronics.
Wednesday, April 19: The second LSG concert will return to the more familiar format of three sets taking place over the course of two hours. The opening set at 8 p.m. will be performed by Infinexhuma, who describes himself as a “dark ambient artist from the United States.” He will be followed at 8:40 p.m. by Drekka, which is the name of a project launched by Michael Anderson in 1996. That project evolved from experiments in early industrial tape culture to the production of fragile bedroom noise folk with expansive cinematic textures. The final set will begin at 9:20 p.m. and will be performed by the Ithaca-based doom folk collective Timber Rattle, which sometimes performs with Drekka.
