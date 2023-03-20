The Bleeding Edge: 3/20/2023

Once again there is an even balance between previously announced events and those appearing on this site for the first time. Last week that balance was “2+2;” this week it will be “3+3.” However, two of those three previously announced events are the final two performances of the month at the Center for New Music: the “experimental” duo of Srayamurtikanti and Aine Nakamura on Friday, March 24, and guitarists Alexander Elliot Miller and Giacomo Fiore on Saturday, March 25. The other previously announced event is composer David Garner’s Faculty Artist Series program at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, also on Friday, March 24, which will include a performance by the Del Sol Quartet. The specifics for the new events are as follows:
Tuesday, March 21, 7 p.m., Make-Out Room: This will be the usual three-set program for the monthly Jazz at the Make-Out Room concert. For the first set guitarist Jed Brewer will lead his San Kazakgascar combo, whose other members have not yet been announced. The second set will begin at 7:45 p.m. The performers will be the members of the Green Mitchell Trio: saxophonist Cory Wright, Lisa Mezzacappa on bass, and drummer Jason Levis. The final set will present the duo of guitarist Nathan Chamberlain and drummer Paul Sakai, beginning at 8:30 p.m. The Make-Out Room is located in the Mission at 3225 22nd Street. Doors will open at 6 p.m. There is no cover charge, so donations will be accepted and appreciated.
Tuesday, March 21, 9 p.m., The Knockout: This will also be a three-set program. One of the sets will feature a visit from New York City by Many Many Girls. Another set will be a solo performance by Matt Robidoux. For the remaining set Evicshen will be joined by percussionist William Winant and Zachary James Watkins on synthesizers. The Knockout is located in the Mission at 3223 Mission Street (across from Emmy’s Spaghetti Shack). Doors will open at 5 p.m. Admission will be $10, and only those age 21 or older will be admitted. Nevertheless, no one will be turned away for lack of funds.
Saturday, March 25, 7:30 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: The Saturday night jazz offering this week will present The Lost Trio, whose members are saxophonist Philip Greenlief, Dan Seamans on bass, and drummer Tom Hassett. They will be joined by special guest Ian Carey on trumpet. The combo will play their own originals; but it is probable that the likes of Charlie Parker, Thelonious Monk, Ornette Coleman, and/or Wayne Shorter will also be recognized.
Bird & Beckett is located at 653 Chenery Street, a short walk from the Glen Park station that serves both BART and Muni. Admission will be $20 in cash for the cover charge. Given that only a limited number of people will be admitted, reservations are necessary and can be made by calling 415-586-3733. The phone will be answered during regular store hours, which are between noon and 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Sunday. Because this is a Saturday evening performance, it will be live-streamed for viewing on either the shop’s Facebook page or its YouTube channel.
