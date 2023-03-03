Pamela Z to Contribute to Night of Ideas

Tomorrow night, the Night of Ideas, which calls itself “The Bay Area's biggest celebration of creativity and critical thought” will return to the Main Branch of the San Francisco Public Library (SFPL). The event will begin at 7 p.m. and run through 1 a.m., with programs on all seven floors of the library building. The overall theme will be “More?” (Note that the question mark is part of the title.)
SFPL will share the overall organization of events with the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, KQED, and the Villa Albertine San Francisco, along with artistic curating partner Circuit Network. KQED has prepared the Web page for the entire program with a complete schedule of what will happen where. Taken as a whole, the event is described as an “inspiring marathon of talks, performances, food, art and collective imagination.”
Pamela Z vocalizing with her electronic gear (courtesy of Pamela Z)
Presumably, those reading this article will probably be most interested in any performance of music during the evening. They will be happy known that Pamela Z has prepared a 25-minute set of a solo performance that will include works for voice, digital processing, and video. The performance will take place in the Koret Auditorium, which is one flight below the street-level entrance. She will give two performances beginning at 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m., respectively.
For those that do not already know, the Main Branch of the library is located in the Civic Center at 100 Larkin Street. There will be no charge for admission. However, those planning to attend are asked to register in advance through a hyperlink situated beneath the “headline” for the event on the KQED Web page.
