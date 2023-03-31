Center for New Music: April, 2023

This month accounted for five performances at the Center for New Music (C4NM). That may turn out to be about “par for the course,” since the Calendar of Events Web page currently lists six events for the month of April. Astute readers probably already know about the first of these events, since it was included in this week’s Bleeding Edge article. That entry turned out to be a lengthy one; so, in this monthly preview, it will be represented only by a hyperlink!
For those that do not yet know, C4NM is located at 55 Taylor Street, half a block north of the Golden Gate Theater, which is where Golden Gate Avenue meets Market Street. Tickets may be processed in advance through the Events page on the C4NM Web site. Masks are still required for all in attendance, and those in the audience are required to show proof of vaccination. Furthermore, since those pandemic conditions still prevail, the audience capacity will be reduced; so purchasing tickets early is desirable. Schedule specifics are as follows with hyperlinks for the respective event pages, each of which has a “Buy Tickets Online” hyperlink to the appropriate Eventbrite event page.
Saturday, April 1, 8 p.m.: This is the NACUSA showcase program announced on this past Tuesday’s Bleeding Edge article.
Thursday, April 6, 6 p.m.: Speed of Silence is a book by Tom Djll that chronicles in pictures and sounds the passing of the world as we move through it. Many of the images come from a 13,000-mile road trip through 37 of the United States undertaken in fall 2020, in the depths of the COVID pandemic. When the book is purchased through its Bandcamp Web page, it is shipped with an audio CD also entitled Speed of Silence. This event is primarily a reception for the release of the book, but there will also be a live acoustic music performance by Brittle Feebling, the trio of Jacob Felix Heule (saxophone and percussion), Kanoko Nishi-Smith (koto), and Djll himself (trumpet).
Friday, April 7, 8 p.m.: This will be the world premiere of “The Spanglish Dances” performed by Quinteto Latino, announced on this site this past March 15.
Saturday, April 15, 7:30 p.m.: Violinist Patrick Galvin, who gave a recital for Sunset Music and Arts at the beginning of this month, will showcase his album Violin Alone, which he completed last year; he will then be accompanied at the piano by composer Michael Rosin in a performance of Rosin’s new piece entitled “Compass.”
Saturday, April 22, 2 p.m.: This program will present the 24 caprices that Niccolò Paganini composed for solo violin. All of them will be performed in arrangements for solo guitar. The Web page for this concert neglects to say anything about who the arrangers are (not to mention who the performers are). The only thing that is certain is that the performance will be preceded by a lecture about the arrangements.
Saturday, April 29, 7:30 p.m.: The Alaya Project performance was originally scheduled for this past January. The project was launched to establish a bridge between the intricate Carnatic style of Indian classical music and contemporary jazz and funk. The resulting performance will be presented by the trio of Rohan Krishnamurthy, playing both drums and Indian percussion, Prasant Radhakrishnan on saxophone, and Colin Hogan on keyboards.
