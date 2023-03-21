Next Generation of Guitarists: A New Video

This past January the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts presented the “2nd Edition” of a performance entitled The Young Virtuosos. The program presented four young guitarists, all of whom had developed enough technique and repertoire to be considered as candidates for the next generation of virtuosos. The names of the performers were Ethan Boyers, Emilia Díaz Delgado, Reade Park, and Trent Park.
Those that missed this showcase program deserve to be informed that the entire recital was captured on video. That video accounted for all of the music performed on the program, and it will be made available for viewing through the Omni Foundation YouTube Channel beginning at 10 a.m. this coming Sunday, March 26. The Web page has already been created, but it will only be activated at that time on Sunday morning.
The program will begin with all four of the guitarists playing Matthew Cmiel’s arrangement of the final two movements of Ludwig van Beethoven’s Opus 101 piano sonata in A major. After that, each performer will perform a solo mini-set as follows:
- Trent Park: the first two movements of Johann Sebastian Bach’s BWV 972 harpsichord concerto in D major, arranged by Judicael Perroy
- Ethan Boyers: the second (Fuga) movement from Bach’s BWV 997 lute suite, arranged by Frank Koonce; Roland Dynes’ arrangement of the popular song “All of Me” by Gerald Marks and Seymour Simons
- Reade Park: the fourth movement of Antonio José Martínez Palacios’ guitar sonata; Dyens’ arrangement of Thelonious Monk’s “’Round Midnight”
- Emilia Díaz Delgado: Sergio Assad’s “Sun Wukong’s Toccata”
