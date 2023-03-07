SFP Chamber Series to Debut Chiaroscuro Quartet

Next month will begin with the second of the four programs to be presented by San Francisco Performances (SFP) in its Chamber Series for the 2022–2023 season. The program will present the SFP debut of the Chiaroscuro Quartet, which is led by violinist Alina Ibragimova, who has previously presented solo recitals to SFP audiences. The other members of the quartet are violinist Pablo Hernán Benedí, violist Emilie Hörnlund, and cellist Claire Thirion.
The entire program will be based in the second and third decades of the nineteenth century. The earliest composition will be Ludwig van Beethoven’s Opus 95 (“Serioso”) quartet in F minor, which was completed in 1811. It will be preceded by Franz Schubert’s single-movement D. 703 “Quartettsatz” in C minor, composed in 1820. The second half of the program will be devoted entirely to Felix Mendelssohn’s Opus 13 quartet in A minor, which he composed in 1827.
This program will take place in Herbst Theatre, beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 1. The entrance to Herbst is the main entrance to the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue, located on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. The venue is excellent for public transportation, since that corner has Muni bus stops for both north-south and east-west travel.
Ticket prices are $65 (premium Orchestra and front and center Dress Circle), $55 (remainder of Orchestra, all Side Boxes, and center rear Dress Circle), and $45 (remaining Dress Circle and Balcony); and they may be purchased through an SFP secure Web page. Single tickets can also be purchased at the door as available with a 50% discount for students and a 20% discount for seniors. Single tickets may also be purchased by calling 415-392-2545.
