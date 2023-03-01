The Bleeding Edge: 3/1/2023

This week’s column appeared later than usual. This was due to two video streaming events on Monday and Tuesday, both of which were accounted for prior to the first entry in this week’s BayImproviser Calendar. Furthermore, that first entry was this month’s first Outsound Presents event, which was announced on this site this past Friday. Also previously announced were the New Voices programs being performed at Audium, the next of which will take place at 7:30 p.m. tomorrow evening. Much of the remainder of the week will be devoted to four performances of the next theatre project involving the Paul Dresher Ensemble and two single performances at venues that do not receive very much attention on this site. Specifics are as follows:
Thursday, March 2, 7:30 p.m., Prelinger Library: Every now and then, the Prelinger Library hosts “bleeding edge” performances. According to my records, things have been quiet there since the onset of the COVID pandemic; and the last account I provided for this site involved a performance on December 9, 2018. Tomorrow night’s event is entitled A Synesthete’s Atlas, which is described by its creator, artist and software engineer Eric Theise, as “an improvised cartographic salon piece using projected maps based on OpenStreetMap data.” The work was first performed in Lisbon in April of 2022, and since then it has involved the participation of improvising musicians. Tomorrow will be Theise’s solo performance of his work, drawing upon the Library’s cartographic and geographic holdings.
The Prelinger Library is located in Room 215 at 301 8th Street. Unfortunately, the library is not visible from the street. Those wishing to enter can dial 016 on the intercom by the door. (Instructions for access are also on the intercom itself.) Those with cell phones can call 415-252-8166. The library is wheelchair accessible, but space is limited. While the concert is free, the facility is sustained by donations. It is therefore reasonable to expect that such donations will be accepted at the door and will be deeply appreciated. Doors will open at 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, March 2, Friday, March 3, and Saturday, March 4, 8 p.m., and Sunday, March 5, 2 p.m., Presidio Theatre Performing Arts Center: Paul Dresher will provide original music for Sojourner ZY: An Asian American science fiction fantasy, an 80-minute play written by Eugenie Chan and performed by ShadowLight Productions. According to the Web site for ticketing, all available seats for all performances are available for $25. The venue is located in the Presidio at 99 Moraga Avenue. Those wishing further information about purchasing tickets can call the Box Office at 415-960-3949.
SFS Collaborative Partner Nico Muhly (photograph by Heidi Salander, courtesy of SFS)
Saturday, March 4, 9 p.m., SoundBox: Following her performances with the San Francisco Symphony (SFS) tonight and tomorrow night, pianist Yuja Wang will perform in the next SoundBox event, which will be curated by SFS Collaborative Partner Nico Muhly. The Web page for this event lists the program as “To Be Announced.” However, according to more recent notification, the title of the program will be Codes, and SFS Music Director Esa-Pekka Salonen will share conducting duties with Ross Jamie Collins. As was previously announced, Salonen will conduct Muhly’s arrangement of two of the motets composed by William Byrd, as well as his own “FOG,” scored for thirteen instruments. Other contemporary composers contributing to the program will include Caroline Shaw and Billy Childs.
SoundBox events take place in Davies Symphony Hall, but there is a special entrance on Franklin Street at the southwest corner of Hayes Street. Tickets may be purchased through the Web page for this event created on the SFS Web site. General admission will be $250 with special rates for the Producer’s Pass and the VIP Pass. Attendees must be 21 years old or older, and there is a limit of four General Admission tickets per person.
