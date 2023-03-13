The Bleeding Edge: 3/13/2023

This week there is an even balance between previously announced events and those appearing on this site for the first time. The first of the previously announced events is the second LSG (Luggage Store Gallery) Creative Music Series event, which will be hosted by Outsound Presents this coming Wednesday, March 15, at 8 p.m. The other will be the next installment in the New Voices programs being performed at Audium, which will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 16. The specifics for the new events are as follows:
Thursday, March 16, 8:30 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: This will be another Thursday evening performance by a jazz combo. It will a one-hour set by the Francis Wong Special Quartet, led by Wong on tenor saxophone. What makes this quartet special is the front-line appearance of a tuba player, William Roper. Rhythm will be provided by Karl Evangelista on guitar and Jordan Glenn on drums.
The late start is due to a one-hour book talk that will begin at 7 p.m. Because the jazz performance will take place on a Thursday, it will not be live-streamed. For those planning to attend “physically,” the shop is located at 653 Chenery Street, a short walk from the Glen Park station that serves both BART and Muni. Admission will be $20 in cash for the cover charge. Given that only a limited number of people will be admitted, reservations are necessary and can be made by calling 415-586-3733. The phone will be answered during regular store hours, which are between noon and 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Sunday.
Friday, March 17, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., SFJAZZ Center: Once again SFJAZZ will venture out onto the Bleeding Edge. This time the occasion will be Guitar Week, and the guitarist for this particular evening will be Will Bernard, who is a Berkeley native transplanted across the continent into Brooklyn. He will lead a trio whose other members will be Lisa Mezzacappa on bass and drummer Scott Amendola. The performance will take place in the Joe Henderson Lab.
The SFJAZZ Center is located at 201 Franklin Street, on the northwest corner of Fell Street. Admission for both concerts will be $25. Tickets for both performances may be purchased online at single Web page.
