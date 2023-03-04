Center for New Music: March, 2023

Readers probably know that this past week was a busy one. One consequence is that this week’s Bleeding Edge article did not appear until Wednesday (which was not too great of a problem, since the first item on the list took place on Thursday). Now it is time to account for this month’s schedule for the Center for New Music (C4NM); and, as the Fates would have it, the first event on that schedule will take place tonight!
For those that do not yet know, C4NM is located at 55 Taylor Street, half a block north of the Golden Gate Theater, which is where Golden Gate Avenue meets Market Street. Tickets may be processed in advance through the Events page on the C4NM Web site. Masks are still required for all in attendance, and those in the audience are required to be fully vaccinated. Furthermore, since those pandemic conditions still prevail, the audience capacity will be reduced; so purchasing tickets early is desirable. Schedule specifics are as follows with hyperlinks for the respective event pages, each of which has a “Buy Tickets Online” hyperlink to the appropriate Eventbrite event page:
Saturday, March 4, 8 p.m.: This will be a program of Symbiotic Instruments. This is the name that Roxanne Nesbitt has assigned to her collection of resonant objects that she created. The instruments themselves are ceramics used both as percussion instruments and as preparations for both pianos and drums. The program itself will be a duo performance by Nesbitt and Ben Brown. Nesbitt will play one set of ceramics and apply another to a prepared piano. Brown will work on preparing drums and also playing another set of ceramics.
Sunday, March 5, 3 p.m.: The trio of Chris Brown on piano and electronics, Ben Davis on cello, and Marshall Trammell on drums has just released a double-CD album of free improvised music on ArtifactRecordings. The title of the album is Tremble Trove, and the trio will introduce selections from the first CD. (On the second CD they are joined by clarinetist Matt Ingalls.) The music will be preceded by the Bay Area premiere showing of Matt Volla’s film Eleven Postures, which documents Trammell’s creative techniques.
Saturday, March 11, 7:30 p.m.: This will be a 90-minute program divided equally between two sets. One set will be a solo performance by Jim Haynes, who works with a recombinant crucible of shortwave radio, convulsive motors, electro-magnetic disturbances, and electronics in variable states of disrepair. He uses his gear to explore themes of corrosion and decay. In the other set Joshua Churchill will perform on guitar against a background of field recordings and audio effects. He will be joined by video and mixing improviser Konrad Steiner. They claim that their collaboration of sound and image will create “a movie for your mind.”
Friday, March 24, 8 p.m.: This program will present two performing artists. Srayamurtikanti will be making her first appearance at C4NM, and she has explored Balinese gamelan as a source for her experimental music. Aine Nakamura is primarily a singer. Each of them will give a solo performance, after which they will premiere a collaborative work.
Saturday, March 25, 8 p.m.: The final program of the month will present guitarists Alexander Elliot Miller and Giacomo Fiore in a program of new and improvised works for electric guitars and synthesizers.
