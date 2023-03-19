SFS: Guest Conductors in April, 2023

April will be a month of three guest conductors taking the San Francisco Symphony (SFS) podium in Davies Symphony Hall. One of these, Dalia Stasevska, will be making her debut in the Orchestral Series. The other two, Jane Glover and Cristian Măcelaru, will probably be familiar to regular concert-goers. Each of the three programs prepared for next month will offer its own distinctive approach to repertoire.
The first of the three programs will be led by Glover, Music Director of Music of the Baroque. Her last visit to Davies took place in December of 2018, when she led two performances of the annual seasonal offering of George Frideric Handel’s HWV 56 oratorio Messiah. For her return visit, her program will conclude with HWV 351, the Music for the Royal Fireworks suite. This will be preceded by the first SFS performances of “Spectacle of Light” by Stacy Garrop, which was inspired by a drawing of the fireworks event for which Handel provided the music.
The first half of the program will be devoted entirely to two compositions by Johann Sebastian Bach. The program will begin with the BWV 243 setting of the Magnificat canticle. The SFS Chorus will be joined by five soloists, sopranos Cheryl Cain and Morgan Balfour, mezzo Leandra Ramm, tenor Michael Jankosky, and bass Matthew Peterson. This will be followed by the BWV 1060 concerto for oboe and violin in D minor, featuring as soloists SFS Section Leaders Eugene Izotov and Alexander Barantschik (Concertmaster), respectively.
This program will be given three performances, beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 13, Friday, April 14, and Saturday, April 15. Ticket prices range from $35 to $165.
The following week will see Măcelaru’s return to Davies. This program will also feature a solo performance by an SFS musician. Outi Tarkiainen was commissioned by SFS to compose a work that would feature Russ de Luna as English horn soloist. The result was “Milky Ways,” which will be given its United States premiere at the concerts for this week. In addition, the program will begin with the first SFS performances of selections from “Blues Symphony,” composed by Wynton Marsalis. The second half of the program will be devoted entirely to Dmitri Shostakovich’s first symphony.
This program will be given three performances, beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 21, and Saturday, April 22, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 23. Ticket prices range from $35 to $135. In addition, the performance will be preceded by a Q&A discussion with Tarkiainen, which will begin at 6:30 p.m. and last for half an hour.
Visiting conductor Dalia Stasevska (from the event page for the concert she will lead, courtesy of SFS)
The month will conclude with Stasevska’s debut. Her concerto soloist will be violinist Joshua Bell, playing Jean Sibelius’ violin concerto. The intermission will then be followed by Sibelius’ second symphony. The program will begin with the first SFS performance of the full-orchestra version of “Nautilus,” an intense fanfare by Anna Meredith.
This program will be given four performances, beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, Friday, April 28, and Saturday, April 29, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 30. Ticket prices range from $40 to $209.
