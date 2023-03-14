Xuefei Yang to Present Third Omni Solo Recital

Guitarist Xuefei Yang (courtesy of the Omni Foundation)
Some readers may recall that only four of the programs to be presented in the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts Dynamite Guitars season will be solo recitals. For the third of those recitals, Xuefei Yang will return to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church this coming Saturday, having given her last performance there in December of 2019, prior to the COVID pandemic. Those readers probably know that she was not idle during the pandemic. A little over a month ago, this site announced the release of her latest album, Guitar Favorites.
Program details for this Saturday’s recital have not yet been announced. Presumably, the program will include at least one of the longer selections on her album, while all of the shorter tracks are viable candidates for encore material. Regardless of the album content, listeners can expect that Yang’s program will be as diverse as the one she prepared for her last visit.
St. Mark’s is located at 1111 O’Farrell Street, just west of the corner of Franklin Street. Ticket prices for general admission will be $60. Tickets may be purchased in advance online through a City Box Office event page. K–12 students are always admitted at no charge. Those wishing to arrange for such tickets are required to call City Box Office at 415-392-4400.
