Quinteto Latino to Present Two World Premieres

This past January Quinteto Latino (QL) had planned to launch the New Year at the Center for New Music (C4NM) with a program featuring two works composed on commissions. Sadly, that concert had to be postponed. However, the good news is that a new date for the program has now been arranged with C4NM.
The commissioned works to be presented will be “The Spanglish Dances” by the Venezuelan-American composer Victor Márquez-Barrios and “C U Z A” by Felipe Nieto-Sáchica. The first of these will be receiving its premiere performance. It was commissioned by QL with support from New Music USA’s Creator Development Fund. The full program will also include “múltiples vientos en la distancia,” by Orlando Jacinto García, and “Puzzle-Tocas,” by Gabriela Ortiz.
The performance of this program will begin at 8 p.m. on Friday, April 7. The venue will still be the Center for New Music (C4NM), which is located at 55 Taylor Street, half a block north of the Golden Gate Theater, which is where Golden Gate Avenue meets Market Street. Tickets may be processed in advance through an Eventbrite Web page.
Next month will also see a second performance. This one will be curated by Armando Castellano, the founder of the quintet, who plays French horn. The program will be devoted entirely to García, including a “return visit” to “múltiples vientos en la distancia.” Castellano will give a solo performance of García’s latest composition, “la bandera sin colores.” The remainder of program will involve different combinations of the QL musicians, as well as electronics.
This program will be hosted by Old First Concerts (O1C). It will begin on Sunday, April 30, at 4 p.m. As always, the venue will be the Old First Presbyterian Church, which is located at 1751 Sacramento Street, on the southeast corner of Van Ness Avenue. General admission will be $25, and the program will also be live-streamed. Tickets may be purchased online through the O1C event page.
