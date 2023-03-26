The Lab: April, 2023

Apparently, any necessary cleanup activities have concluded; and The Lab is once again safe for visitors. As of this writing, two concerts have been planned for next month, both of which will take place during the first full week in April. For those unfamiliar with the venue, The Lab is located in the Mission at 2948 16th Street. This is particularly good for those using public transportation, since that corner provides bus stops for both north-south and east-west travel as well as a BART station. Doors will open half an hour prior to when the performance will begin. Specific information, including a hyperlink to the event page that provides both background material and hyperlinks for ticket purchases, is as follows:
Thursday, April 6, 8 p.m.: This will be a solo performance by Italian composer Caterina Barbieri. Her technical background allows her to explore themes related to machine intelligence and object-oriented perception in sound. She is particularly interested in the psycho-physical effects of repetition and pattern-based operations in music. This includes investigating the polyphony and polyrhythmic potential of sequencers, which allows her to derive severe, complex geometries in time and space.
Friday, April 7, and Saturday, April 8, 8:30 p.m.: Kali Malone is an American-Swedish composer and musician currently based in Stockholm. She tends to work with minimalist structures with pitch classes based on tuning systems that she specifies and/or creates. She has composed works for pipe organ, choir, chamber music ensembles, and electroacoustic gear. As might be expected, her performance in San Francisco will be based on that latter category.
