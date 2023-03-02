Music for Choir and String Coming to St. Mark’s

Members of the Sacred & Profane Chamber Chorus performing in St. Mark’s Lutheran Church (from the group’s new events Web page)
This is a last-minute announcement for a vocal ensemble previously unknown to me. The group is the Sacred & Profane Chamber Chorus, and this coming Saturday they will present a program entitled Considering This Moment: Music with Strings. The members of the Circadian String Quartet (violinists David Ryther and Monika Gruber, violist Omid Assadi, and cellist David Wishnia) will recruit fellow string players, such as violinist Michèle Walther of the Town Quartet, to provide the instrumental ensemble. The composers contributing to the program will be as follows:
- Zanaida Robles: “No Fairytale Here” is a setting of writings by the African American suffragist Ida B. Wells that includes spoken voice.
- David Conte: “September Sun” was composed as a memorial for the victims of the September 11 attacks.
- Eric Whitacre: The title Three Hebrew Love Songs speaks for itself, and the music was scored for choir and string quartet.
- Karin Rehnqvist: Day is here! is a collection of settings of texts by indigenous poets that suggest a response to a world that is struggling with a changing climate, all scored for choir, soloists, and strings.
The San Francisco performance of this program will take place at 8 p.m. this coming Saturday, March 4. The program is expected to last for 90 minutes. The venue will be St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, which is located at 1111 O’Farrell Street, just west of Franklin Street. General admission will be $28 with a $10 rate for students. Tickets may be purchased online through an Eventbrite Web page.
No comments:
Post a Comment