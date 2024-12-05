American Bach Announces Baroque New Year

Banner for the program being discussed, showing the interior of Herbst Theatre with photographs of vocalists Maya Kherani and countertenor Eric Jurenas (from the Web page for the performance being discussed)
As in the past, American Bach will celebrate the new year with a program entitled A Baroque New Year’s Eve at the Opera. Jeffrey Thomas will lead the American Bach Soloists in excerpts from operas by (in alphabetical order) Carl Heinrich Graun, George Frideric Handel, and Jean-Philippe Rameau. The excerpts will consist of overtures, arias, and duets. As was the case last year, the vocalists will be soprano Maya Kherani and countertenor Eric Jurenas. The operas to be represented by the three composers will be as follows:
- Graun: Cesare e Cleopatra
- Handel: Riccardo primo, Partenope, Il Trionfo del Tempo e del Disinganno, Flavio, Rinaldo, Ariodante, and Giulio Cesare
- Rameau: Naïs, Platée, and Les indes galantes
Once again, the performance begin at 4 p.m. in Herbst Theatre, which is entered on the ground floor of the Veterans Building of the San Francisco War Memorial at 401 Van Ness Avenue on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. Jeffrey Thomas will conduct, and the run time will be two hours. This will include one intermission during which champagne, wine, and specialty cocktails will be provided downstairs in the Horn Bar & Lounge. Ticket prices range between $30 and $132. A City Box Office event page has been created with a “popup link” for further information and a hyperlink for purchasing tickets, which provides a diagram showing where seats are currently available.
No comments:
Post a Comment