The Bleeding Edge: 12/30/2024

This week’s Bleeding Edge calendar is almost as spare as last week’s, which had only a single event. This week there will be all of two events, but one of them has already been reported. That is the first of the two January concerts to be presented by Old First Concerts, which will take place this coming Sunday, Sarah Cahill’s piano recital.
Cover of the Red Hot Chili Peppers album Blood Sugar Sex Magik (from the Wikipedia page for “Under the Bridge”)
Once again, the new event for the week will be the next Other Dimensions in Sound series hosted by reed player David Boyce. Every now and then, Boyce can be a bit cryptic about the programs he prepares. As far as I can tell, this week’s offering will consist of two sets. One of those sets will be a solo clarinet performance by Nikita Manin. The other is identified as “Under the Bridge.” Google has not been a particularly helpful search tool; but my “educated guess” is that this is a “tribute combo” inspired by Red Hot Chili Peppers.
As always, Other Dimensions in Sound is hosted by the Medicine for Nightmares bookstore, which is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street.
