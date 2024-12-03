Chanticleer to Bring Xmas to St. Ignatius Church

Banner for the Web page with the details of Chanticleer’s annual tour for the holiday season
As always, this is the month when Chanticleer celebrates the holiday season with its A Chanticleer Christmas program. This year the tour will begin in New York, but all the other venues will be in California. Petaluma, Santa Clara, and Carmel will all enjoy two performances on the same day, while all the other venues, including San Francisco, will be limited to a single performance.
As the event page states, the program will present “beautifully sung music of all centuries, from classical to carols.” To be a bit more specific, the earliest works will be Guillaume Du Fay and Tomás Luis de Victoria; and, as usual, the overall journey will include “spirited carols and uplifting spirituals.” These will include arrangements by Chanticleer members Adam Brett Ward, Jared Graveley, and Tim Keeler; and, as always, the spirituals will be taken from Joseph Jennings’ raucous arrangements.
The San Francisco performance will begin at 8 p.m. on Sunday, December 22, and run for about two hours without interruption. As in the past, the venue will be Saint Ignatius Church, located on the campus of the University of San Francisco at 650 Parker Avenue on the northeast corner of Fulton Street. Ticket prices will be $76 for Preferred seating, $63 for Reserved seating in the Balcony, and $45 for general admission seating in the side sections of the sanctuary. All tickets are being sold online by City Box Office. Tickets can also be purchased by calling City Box Office at 415-392-4400.
