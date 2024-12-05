Omni at the Cappella Maggiore in Treviso

The latest Midweek Melodies video produced by OMNI on-LocationI was released yesterday morning. However, my work obligations were such that I was only able to view it after my early lunch this morning. The guitarist for this video was Marco De Biasi, whose work as a musician has had to contend with focal dystonia since 2000. However, he has been able to overcome the difficulties associated with this malady through his focus on the performance of music; and, on this new video, that focus led him through all three movements of La Catedral, the three-movement suite by Agustín Barrios.
Marco De Biasi on the altar of the Cappella Maggiore in Trevio (screen shot from the video being discussed)
The titles of the three movements are as follows:
- Preludio Saudade
- Andante Religioso
- Allegro Solemne
From a personal point of view, I think that this is the first time I encountered this music in a religious setting. The performance took place in the Chiesa della Mattarella of the Cappella Maggiore in the Italian city of Trevio. While, for the most part, the camera focused on De Biasi’s command of intricate fingerwork, the “grand finale” showed him in the midst of the church’s highly elaborate altar setting, as can be seen above.
The resulting experience was that one could easily appreciate both the auditory stimuli of the guitar technique and the visual scope of the music’s setting.
