Outsound Presents: December, 2024

Hopefully, most readers already know that this month’s SIMM (Static Illusion Methodical Madness) Series concert for Outsound Presents will be taking place this Sunday, December 15, in The Musicians Union Hall, since it was one of this week’s Bleeding Edge events. However, due to the “holiday spirit,” there will be only one other Outsound performance this month. This will be the next LSG (Luggage Store Gallery) New Music Series event. It will be an evening of two sets, each about an hour in duration.
Cover of the Lords of Outland album You can sleep when you're dead! (from its Amazon.com Web page)
The first set will be taken by the Inkwells Trio, whose members are guitarist Lorenzo Arreguin, Elijah Pontecorvo on bass, and drummer Christian Arriola. They will be followed by the Lords of Outland “Ghost Moon” quartet led by saxophonist Rent Romus, who will also venture into percussion. He will be joined by Philip Everett on electronics with rhythm provided by drummer Anthony Flores and Ray Scheaffer on bass. As regular readers probably know by now, LSG is located at 1007 Market Street, just off the corner of Sixth Street and across from the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street. Admission is on a sliding scale between $10 and $20.
