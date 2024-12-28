SFCM Highlights: February, 2025

Following the only highlighted event at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music (SFCM) this month for the conclusion of the fall term, those performances will not resume until February. There will be three of them at SFCM. However, SFCM students will also participate in a performance at Davies Symphony Hall when Joshua Bell and the Academy of St Martin in the Fields (ASMF) visit for a San Francisco Symphony (SFS) Great Performers Series concert. Here is the summary of all four events, all of which will begin at 7:30 p.m., with the necessary hyperlinks for date and time:
Tuesday, February 11: The guest artist for the first Chamber Music Tuesday of the spring season will be violinist Stefan Jackiw. According to my records, my last encounter with him took place almost exactly two years ago, when he contributed to the San Francisco Performances debut of the Junction Trio, whose other members were cellist Jay Campbell and pianist Conrad Tao. He will be featured in a performance of Sergei Prokofiev’s Opus 94a (second) violin sonata in D major. The program will begin with the Opus 10 serenade in C major by Ernst von Dohnányi and conclude with Felix Mendelssohn’s Opus 87 string quintet in B-flat major. This performance will take place in the Barbro Osher Recital Hall on the eleventh floor of the Bowes Center at 200 Van Ness Avenue.
Saturday, February 15: Edwin Outwater will conduct the first performance of the spring term by the SFCM Orchestra. The guest soloist will be vocalist Meow Meow in a performance of Kurt Weill’s The Seven Deadly Sins. This was conceived as a satirical ballet chanté in seven scenes with a German libretto by Bertolt Brecht. It was originally sung by Weill’s wife, Lotte Lenya, and the choreography for the first performance was by George Balanchine. The program will begin with the overture to Carl Maria von Weber’s opera Der Freischütz, which will be coupled with Paul Hindemith’s “Symphonic Metamorphosis of Themes by Carl Maria von Weber. This performance will take place in the Caroline H. Hume Concert Hall at 50 Oak Street, and it will be available for livestream viewing.
Friday, February 21, and Saturday, February 22: The SFCM Musical Theatre will give two performances of Triumph of Love. This is based on an eighteenth-century French comedy of the same name with contemporary music by Jeffrey Stock setting lyrics by Susan Birkenhead. As usual, the production will be directed by Michael Mohammed; and the conductor will be Michael Horsely. Casting will be added to the Web pages once details have been finalized. These performances will again take place in the Caroline H. Hume Concert Hall.
Joshua Bell (photograph by ©Shervin Lainez, courtesy of SFS)
Wednesday, February 26: The second half of this program will be Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s Opus 35 symphonic suite Scheherazade. SFCM students will perform side-by-side with the ASMF musicians. In addition SFCM violin student Fiona Cunninghame-Murray will be soloist with Bell to begin the program with Johann Sebastian Bach’s BWV 1043 concerto for two violins in D minor. This will be followed by ASMF performing Joseph Haydn’s Hoboken I/29 symphony in E major. This will be the event taking place in Davies Symphony Hall at 201 Van Ness Avenue.
