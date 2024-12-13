The Lab Ends 2024 with Winter Solstice Program

The final performance of the year to be presented by The Lab will take place on the evening of the winter solstice, the day with the least amount of light from the sun. The main event will be inspired by seasonal changes, and it will be preceded by a single solo set. Specifics are as follows:
The opening set will be a solo voice performance by Danishta Rivero. If I have been keeping up with things assiduously, I can state that her last appearance took place this past September for the opening of the San Francisco Electronic Music Festival. She performed “Heretical Voicings,” using signal processing gear for real-time embellishment of her solo vocalizations. In all probability, she will continue to explore these techniques with the same technology when she visits The Lab.
Poster design for SEASONS (from the Web page for this event)
Rivero will be followed by Christopher Robin Duncan, who will present a series of works under the collective title SEASONS. The performance is structured around a five-pointed star with an individual player situated at each of the points of that star. Any specifics about what will be played at each of those points has not yet been revealed. Most likely, the entire event will be improvised. Duncan will perform with Chuck Johnson, Patrick Shelley, Zekarias Musele Thompson, and Josh Wismans.
For those unfamiliar with the venue, The Lab is located in the Mission at 2948 16th Street. This is particularly convenient for those using public transportation, since it is a short walk to the corner of 16th Street and Mission Street. Busses stop at that corner for both north-south and east-west travel, and downstairs there is a station for the BART line running under Mission Street.
Here in San Francisco, the earth’s poles will reach their maximum tilt away from the sun at 1 a.m. on Saturday, December 21. This performance will begin at 7 p.m. on that same Saturday and is expected to last until 11 p.m. Admission will be $17, and tickets may be purchased in advance from the Web page for this event.
