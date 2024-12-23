The Bleeding Edge: 12/23/2024

As I observed almost exactly a year ago, not much happens on the Bleeding Edge during the “twelve days of Christmas.” However, this may be the first time that “not much” has boiled down to a single event. That event will be the weekly Other Dimensions in Sound series hosted by reed player David Boyce. This week Boyce will again be one of the performers, playing in a trio with guitarist David James (who is also a vocalist in a variety of different genres) and Warren Huegel on drums. Most readers probably know by now that Other Dimensions in Sound is hosted by the Medicine for Nightmares bookstore, which is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street.
Porky Pig delivering his most familiar line (from the YouTube Web page for this video clip)
In the immortal words of Porky Pig: “Th-Th-The, Th-Th-The, Th-Th... That's all, folks!”
