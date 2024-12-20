Left Coast Festival About a Month Away

Floral icon for the On the Threshold of Dreamland program (from the Left Coast Chamber Ensemble events calendar)
Hopefully, there are readers that will recall that the Winter Wandering Festival, presented by the Left Coast Chamber Ensemble, will begin at the end of next month. For those that do not recall, the hyperlink will serve as a memory aid; and the dates and time for the programs will be as follows:
- Friday, January, 31, 7:30 p.m.: Winterreise
- Saturday, February 1, 11:30 a.m.: A Dark Matter
- Saturday, February 1, 7:30 p.m.: On the Threshold of Dreamland
- Sunday, February 2, 4 p.m.: Franz Schubert and Luigi Nono
Tix is providing a Festival Pass for the entire series for $120 with a $60 rate for students. Single tickets will be available through the individual event pages. All four programs will take place at the Noe Valley Ministry, which is located in Noe Valley (of course) at 1021 Sanchez Street, just south of 23rd Street.
