Annual Women and Nonbinary Series Continues

Banner for next month’s program of music by women and nonbinary composers (from the Eventbrite Web page for the concert)
Next month Ensemble for These Times will start the New Year with its annual program of music by women and nonbinary composers. This year the full title of the program will be Midnight Serenades: Music by Women and Nonbinary Composers. There will be two world premiere performances, both by alumnae of the Luna Compositions Lab: Madeline Clara Cheng (“The Fisherman’s Post”) and Lucy Chen (“Exhalation”). There will also be three works from this year’s Call for Scores, provided also by alumnae: Olivia Bennett (“Prelude to the Afterlife”), Gabriella Cariddo (“Because I Could Not Stop for Death”), and Devon Lee (“What I Know About Living”). The remaining works on the program have been composed over the last 30 years: “Manhattan Serenades” (Gabriela Lena Frank, 1995), “Sin Voz” from the opera Juana (Carla Lucero, 2019), “Twelve Chairs” (Jodi Goble, 2016), and “Midnight Snack” (Avril Tucker, 2019).
This program will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 25. The performance will take place at the Center for New Music (C4NM), located at 55 Taylor Street, just north of its intersection with Market Street. General admission will be $17.85 with a discounted $12.51 rate for C4NM members. Tickets may be purchased through an Eventbrite Web page. There will also be a free livestream, which will be made available at no charge with the selection of “Livestream” as a ticketing option. All sales will be available up to the date of the performance.
