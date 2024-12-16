Frank Hanny to Ring In New Year

Jazz pianist and composer Tim Chernikoff
There is still half a month to go; but, as of this writing, the very first performance of the new year likely to be of interest to readers will take place in the afternoon of New Year’s Day. Jazz Chez Hanny will launch 2025 with a performance by the Tim Chernikoff Trio. Pianist and composer Chernikoff has literally been “all over the map” (at least the map of the United States) in his music education and performances. This has resulted in an equally broad source of influences, which date back to Maurice Ravel and advance through Thelonious Monk and Ornette Coleman to Frank Zappa. His latest album, Pieces of Sanity, dates back to September of 2021; but his trio colleagues on that album will also join him in his visit to Chez Hanny. They are drummer Kenneth Salters and Jakob Dreyer on bass.
As has been the case throughout this year, Chez Hanny is located at 1300 Silver Avenue; and the performance takes place in the downstairs rumpus room. It will begin at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, January 1. Admission will be $25, payable by check or cash. All of that money will go to cover expenses. [added 12/16, 9:40 a.m.: Because Jazz Chez Hanny is now a 501(c)(3) public charity, the price of admission is now tax-deductible.] There will be two sets separated by a potluck break. As a result, all who plan to attend should bring food and/or drink to share. Seating is first come, first served, meaning that reservations are strongly recommended. They may be placed through an electronic mail address: jazz@chezhanny.com. Mail messages received after noon on the day of a performance are unlikely to be seen until after the show is over, and cancellations should be given at least 24 hours advance notice. Finally, volunteer efforts for cleaning up after the show and moving furniture to accommodate both players and listeners are always appreciated.
