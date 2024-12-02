The Bleeding Edge: 12/2/2024

Things tend to get quiet towards the end of the year on the Bleeding Edge. There are only two remaining events at the Center for New Music that will take place this month. As the hyperlink shows, these will be the solo performance by vocalist Cruel Diagonals on Thursday and this month’s installment of G|O|D|W|A|F|F|L|E|N|O|I|S|E|P|A|N|C|A|K|E|S on Saturday. That leaves three new events for this week, all of which involve “usual suspects” in one way or another, as follows:
Thursday, December 5, Friday, December 6, and Saturday, December 7, Gray Area Art and Technology, 11 p.m.: Gray Area will present its Recombinant 2024 festival, given the subtitle Doors to Zero. These will involve live performances in the setting of a visual exhibit by Shigetashi Furutani. However, the first of the three programs will also include a reconstruction of “Plaything,” which was originally performed by Maryanne Amacher in 2016 for the Cynetart international competition in Germany. (For those unfamiliar with that name, Amacher, who died in 2009, can be taken as an “honorary godmother” of the new generation of “usual suspects.” Readers would do well to check out the above hyperlink to her Wikipedia page.) Gray Area is located in the Mission at 2665 Mission Street, between 22nd Street and 23rd Street. Admission will be $25.
Bruce Ackley with his soprano saxophone (from the BayImproviser event page for this week’s Other Dimension in Sound concert)
Friday, December 6, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares: This will be the weekly Other Dimensions in Sound concert hosted by saxophonist David Boyce. The program will consist of two adventurous sets. The Dymaxion Trio is led by Bruce Ackley, who will alternate between soprano saxophone and clarinet. Rhythm will be provided by drummer Dave Brandt and Pete Schmitt on bass. (Note the referential hyperlink for those unfamiliar with the legacy of Buckminster Fuller.) They will be followed by the Ghost Dub quartet led by David Michalak, best known for his command of the skatch instruments invented by the late Tom Nunn. The front line will be shared by trumpeter Darren Johnston and Kersti Abrams on alto saxophone. Scott R. Looney will play both piano and electronic gear. As always, the venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. There is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Saturday, December 7, 7:30 p.m., Stow Lake Boathouse: Those willing to explore Golden Gate Park after dark can seek out a trio performance led by vocalist Lorin Benedict. Guitarist Kai Lyons and David Ewell on bass will account for rhythm. The site is located on the north side of the park, just south of Fulton Street, and is best approached on foot. The best entrance is through Park Presidio Boulevard, which is between Funston Avenue and Fourteenth Avenue. There is no charge for admission.
