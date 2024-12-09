Plans for Next Full-Length Post:ballet Production

Banner design for the new Post:ballet production (from its Web page)
Readers may recall that, since the beginning of this season, Post:ballet has been including “progress reports” on the creation of Magma, the company’s latest full-length production choreographed by Associate Artistic Director Moscelyne ParkeHarrison, working with original music by dj.ari.b. The work was inspired by the myth of Cassandra, the daughter of King Priam and Queen Hecuba of Troy. The god Apollo granted her the power to see the future; but, when she defied him, he then cursed his gift by arranging that no one would believe any of her predictions.
The performance will take place at the Midway in a space consisting of six rooms. Upon entry, members of the audience will be at liberty to choose which rooms they visit and in what order. (“For the record,” as they say, this is not a “new idea.” When my wife and I were living in Los Angeles, we went to a production entitled Tamara, based on the Polish painter Tamara de Lempicka, whose work is currently on exhibit at the Legion of Honor through February 9. The show was set in a mansion with a few basic rules involving walking around from one room to another. They included an “intermission break,” during which members of the audience could share their experiences.) Taken as a whole, Magma will be a synthesis of choreography, text, music, lights, and projections.
Following an invitation-only dress rehearsal, there will be four performances at 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, Friday, January 24, and Saturday, January 25, and 6 p.m. on Sunday, January 26. The Friday and Saturday shows will be followed by a “Post:party” with guest DJs, special performances, and more. Further details about the parties will be announced soon. The venue is located at 900 Marin Street, which is one block south of Cesar Chavez Street. It is just east of the Third Street trolley stop. The event has its own Web page, along with a separate Web page for ordering tickets.
