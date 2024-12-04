OFS Announces Annual Holiday Celebration

Poster for this year’s Holiday Pop Rox, showing Jesse Barrett in the upper-left photograph (courtesy of One Found Sound)
One week from today will see the twelfth annual Holiday Pop Rox program to be presented by One Found Sound (OFS). As in the past, this year’s “Drag + Orchestra + Sing Along Holiday Spectacular” will be hosted by oboist and vocalist Jesse Barrett. The evening will be structured around a parody mash-up of A Christmas Carol and The Rocky Horror Picture Show, embellished with classical arrangements of familiar holiday pop songs. As usual, Visual Director Max Savage will contribute to the event, creating an experience that will interact with the audience as part of the show.
This year the event will also include a food drive supporting the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank. In addition, the venue will be a new one: Saint Joseph’s Arts Society, which is located in SoMa at 1401 Howard Street, on the northwest corner of Tenth Street. The program will last about three hours, beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11. VIP reserved seating will be $60, with $30 for general admission standing room. Members of the Saint Joseph’s Arts Foundation will be admitted at no charge. Reservations may be arranged through an RSVP Web page.
No comments:
Post a Comment