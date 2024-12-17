The Bleeding Edge: 12/17/2024

This week will be just as busy on the Bleeding Edge as last week was. Once again, the “usual suspects” will be contributing. Whether or not this involves a mad dash to do as much as possible before the seasonal holidays take precedence above all else will be left to the reader to decide! Specifics are as follows:
Tuesday (today), December 17, Make-Out Room, 7 p.m.: This month’s installment of Jazz at the Make-Out Room will consist of three sets, each consisting roughly of 45 minutes in duration. The program will begin with the Dymaxion trio of Bruce Ackley, doubling between soprano saxophone and clarinet, bassist Pete Schmitt, and Dave Brandt on percussion. They will be followed by a duo set taken by Velox Humm, pairing Scott Amendola on drums with guitarist Lenny Gonzalez. The final set will be taken by another trio, Key West, led by saxophonist Brian Pedersen, performing with Jay Korber on drums and cellist Randylee Sutherland. As usual, the Make-Out Room is located in the Mission at 3225 22nd Street. Doors will open at 6 p.m. There is no cover charge, so donations will be accepted and appreciated.
Wednesday, December 18, Luggage Store Gallery, 8 p.m.: The Luggage Store Creative Music Series will present two one-hour sets. The opening set will be taken by the Inkwells Trio, led by guitarist Lorenzo Arreguin performing with Elijah Pontecorvo on bass and drummer Christian Arriola. Saxophonist Rent Romus will then lead his Lords of Outland combo in a program entitled Ghost Moon. The other members of the combo will be Philip Everett on electronics, drummer Anthony Flores, and Ray Scheaffer on bass. They will be joined by saxophonist Zae Tinaza making a “special guest” appearance. As regular readers probably know by now, LSG is located at 1007 Market Street, just off the corner of Sixth Street and across from the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street. Admission is on a sliding scale between $10 and $20.
Thursday, December 19, Adobe Books, 8 p.m.: The first set will be taken by Malikah Wang, who will be on a brief visit from Taiwan. One of her performances during this visit will be only five minutes in duration. Regardless of length, this will involve voice and electronics accompanied by tap-dance percussion. The other set will be a quartet of performers from both Oakland and San Francisco singing and improvising under the title Newcomer Can’t Swim. Adobe Books is located in the Mission at 3130 24th Street. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m., and a $10 donation will be requested to support the performers.
Friday, December 20, Medicine for Nightmares, 7 p.m.: As usual, reed player David Boyce will host the weekly Other Dimensions in Sound series. This week the “sonic sustenance and musical medicina” will be provided by a solo gig performed by Amplifier. The venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Poster design for the performance by the Chris Trinidad Trio (from the BayImprovisor Web page for this event)
Saturday, December 21, Bird & Beckett Books and Records, 7:30 p.m.: Playing bass guitar and synth bass, Chris Trinidad will lead a trio performing with pianist Bob Crawford and Isaac Schwartz on his drum kit. They will perform selections from his Iridium Records releases including Common Themes, Certain Times, and Chant Triptych II. For those that do not already know, the venue is located in Glen Park at 653 Chenery Street, a short walk from the Glen Park station that serves both BART and Muni. Admission will be a cover charge of $25, payable by Venmo or in cash. Given the limited space of the venue, reservations are necessary and can be made by calling 415-586-3733. The phone will be answered during regular store hours, which are between noon and 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Sunday. This performance will also be live-streamed through hyperlinks to Facebook and YouTube on the Bird & Beckett Web page while the show is in progress.
Saturday, December 21, The Lab, 7 p.m.: As was reported this past Friday, The Lab will conclude the year with SEASONS, a program inspired by the winter solstice.
