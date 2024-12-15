SFP to Begin New Year with Guitar Recital

Guitarist Miloš (photograph by Christoph Köstlin, courtesy of SFP)
San Francisco Performances (SFP) will begin the New Year with the next program in its Guitar Series. Most readers probably know by now that these events are shared with the Dynamite Guitars concert season presented by the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts. The year will begin with a solo recital by Miloš Karadaglić (who performs under only his first name).
Miloš has prepared a program entitled The Arts and the Hours. While the works on the program span music history from the Baroque period to the twentieth century, only two of the composers are guitarists. Agustín Barrios will be represented by the “Andante Religioso” movement from his suite La Catedral, and the program will conclude with “Amor Fati” by contemporary composer Mathias Duplessy. On the other hand, most of the program will dwell on composers from the Baroque period, including (in order of appearance) Sylvius Leopold Weiss, Jean-Philippe Rameau, George Frideric Handel, Johann Sebastian Bach, and Domenico Scarlatti. The program will also include “Asturias,” originally composed as a piano prelude by Isaac Albéniz and Toru Takemitsu’s guitar arrangement of Harold Arlen’s “Over the Rainbow.”
This performance will begin, as usual, at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 25. Also as usual, the venue will be Herbst Theatre, which is located at 401 Van Ness Avenue, on the southwest corner of McAllister Street and directly across Van Ness from City Hall. SFP has created its own Web page for online ticket purchases. Tickets for the Boxes and Orchestra range between $60 and $70. The remaining tickets are in the Dress Circle and the Balcony, with prices between $50 and $70.
