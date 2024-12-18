Disappointing Jazz from Temple University

Cover of the album being discussed (courtesy of DL Media)
This is the time of year when, because my inbox is not as filled as usual, I try to compensate for albums that, for some reason or another, “fell through the cracks” at the time of their release. This was the case with the Labyrinth album, which I first learned about at the end of April and, according to its Bandcamp Web page, was released the following May 17. The title track is a composition for big band, rhythm section, and orchestra composed by Billy Childs on a commission by trumpeter Terell Stafford, alto saxophonist Dick Oatts, and Temple University. The Temple University Studio Orchestra is conducted by José Luis Domínguez with solo performances by both Stafford and Oatts.
These resources also contribute to the third (and final) track on the album, “Rainforests,” composed by Bill Cunliffe. They are joined by four additional soloists, Tim Warfield on tenor saxophone, pianist Bruce Barth, Mike Boone on bass, and drummer Justin Faulkner. These two works frame the second track, “Red Braid,” composed by Banks Sapnar and performed by the Temple University Jazz Band led by Stafford.
This was an ambitious undertaking; and, because I spent many years of my life in Philadelphia (including an Assistant Professorship at the University of Pennsylvania), I was particularly curious, in part because (at least during my tenure) the Music Department at Penn showed little interest in jazz as a topic worthy of study. As a result, the mere fact that Temple had undertaken this event was more than enough to attract my attention. Unfortunately, that was about all that was achieved. While the performances themselves could not be faulted, I came away feeling that there was just too much “noodling” (the “cardinal sin” bestowed by my composition teacher) in the music itself. Put another way, there was no faulting the spirit behind the two performing ensembles; but there was not much strength in the “flesh” of what they were performing.
Perhaps an academic setting is not the best place for such a spirit to thrive.
