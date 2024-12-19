SFJAZZ: January, 2025

As of this writing, it appears that things will be quiet at the Joe Henderson Lab of the SFJAZZ Center for the first half of the New Year. However, it will resume activities with a weekend of free performances as compensation for the wait! For those that do not (yet?) know, the SFJAZZ Center is located at 201 Franklin Street, on the northwest corner of Fell Street, where the main entrance doors are located. Performance dates, times, and hyperlinks for purchasing tickets are as follows:
Friday, January 17, Saturday, January 18, and Sunday, January 19, 7 p.m.: These will be three concerts that celebrate Black music rooted in traditions such as gospel, blues, and jazz. The Dee Spencer Trio, led by pianist Spencer, will share the program will special guest vocalists Michelle Jacques and Clairdee. Other soloists will be drawn from the public; and, as of this writing, Spencer’s accompanists have not yet been named. Sadly, no further specifics are available at the present time; but the tickets for Saturday are almost sold out.
Thursday, January 23, 8:30 p.m.: The theme for this week will be Experimental Composers. It will begin with the Edward Simon Trio, whose leader is the SFJAZZ Collective Pianist. Unfortunately, the other two performers have not yet been identified. As of this writing, the second set is currently the only option.
Friday, January 24, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.: Jamie Baum, is a flutist, composer, and bandleader. This will be her first performance at SFJAZZ with her working quartet. Once again, the other performers have not yet been identified.
Saturday, January 25, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.: This will be a solo piano performance by Gloria Cheng. The title of her program will be ROOT PROGRESSIONS. She will play the results of commissions by Anthony Davis, Jon Jang, Linda May Han Oh, Arturo O’Farrill, and James Newton.
Sunday, January 26, 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.: Pianist Jeong Lim Yang will lead her trio in a performance of Zodiac Suite, which was composed by Mary Lou Williams in 1945. This trio arrangements was recorded on a Fresh Sound album in 2022 under the title Zodiac Suite: Reassured. Once again, information about the other members of the trio is not yet available.
Jazz singer Kat Edmonson (from the SFJAZZ event page for her performances this month)
Thursday, January 30, and Friday, January 31, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.: The month will conclude with the first of two programs in a series entitled Music from the Movies. (The other two programs will begin the month of February.) Kat Edmonson is a vocalist that sings her own compositions. According to The New York Times, her genres include “jazz, cabaret and vintage cosmopolitanism pop.” The performances of her selections tend to interleave with humorous anecdotes, philosophical musings, and her love of film. As might be guessed, the program will interleave her own works with songs from familiar movie classics.
