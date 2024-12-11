Friction Quartet to Present Second SF Recital

Friction Quartet members Otis Harriel, Mitso Floor, Doug Machiz, and Kevin Rogers
I apologize for this being a last-minute announcement; but, to be fair, I received notification only yesterday! Program details have been finalized for the second program to be performed in San Francisco for the current season by the Friction Quartet. The recital will be curated by Doug Machiz, the quartet’s cellist, who will be performing with violinists Otis Harriel and Kevin Rogers with Mitso Floor on viola. The title of the program will be Collections; and, as I have been informed, it will present “three colorful, creative and monumental collections that defy classification.
The first of these is likely to be familiar to many readers, the Book of Alleged Dances by John Adams. This will be followed by Canções da America, a compilation of sources of South American folk music arranged for string quartet by Clarice Assad. The final selection, Family Group with Aliens, was composed by Piers Hellawell on a Friction commission. This is basically a “nested” suite in which each successive movement is a miniaturized version of the opening movement.
The program will begin at 7:30 p.m. tomorrow, December 12, in the Noe Valley Ministry at 1021 Sanchez Street, just south of 23rd Street; and a Web page has been created for purchasing tickets.
